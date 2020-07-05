If you were to scroll through my social media feed this morning, you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking that the coronavirus pandemic had never really happened.

Shots of friends toasting their newfound freedom and loud videos of bustling pubs took centre stage on Instagram Stories. Gone were the screenshots of virtual pub quizzes and new lockdown hobbies – fresh haircuts and aperol spritzes were all anyone could talk about.

As someone who did not go to a pub yesterday – and probably won’t for some time – it felt surreal to see so many people returning to normal life. I, for one, am not ready to dive back into nights at the pub and meals out with friends – the idea of being in a crowded space when the threat of coronavirus is still pretty high is just not something I feel comfortable with. For now, I know going to the pub would not be worth the panic and anxiety I’d feel as a result.