“I felt like one of the positive things about lockdown was the lack of FOMO,” my friend Kathryn in south London told me over email. “Normally I feel it worse in spring and summer: that urge to book holidays and events and make the most of the hot weather.

“It was different during lockdown because everyone was in the same boat, no trips to Greece or pub garden visits on Instagram to be jealous of. But now with the restrictions lifting and the sun being out, I feel I need to make the most of it. I’m jealous of people who are meeting up with friends, especially as I moved in November and don’t really know many people in the area.

“I’ve been nagging my boyfriend to arrange a six-person birthday picnic in the park just so we have something to look forward to. It’s occupying my mind as much as organising a two week holiday would have in the old days.

“At the same time I’m still worried about the virus so I’m kind of getting it from both sides, anxiety about coronavirus mixed with extreme FOMO.”