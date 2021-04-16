Like many people, I was counting down the days to being able to return to a restaurant or drink in a pub garden. The thought had been a beacon throughout a gloomy March and knowing that I’d soon be reunited with the company and cocktails that I love kept me going.

In preparation, I’d made every plan conceivable. Monday was for hitting my beloved charity shops for all the gems cleared out during pandemic purges. The rest of the week, I would be meeting a handful of friends for casual catch-ups.

And I didn’t even go that hard. One friend told me she’d made both lunch and dinner reservations on a few days to maximise being able to see as many people as possible.

But it’s not even the weekend and I’m already a bit exhausted. Can it really be that, after just five days, we’ve peaked? Over the past year, we’ve spent so long inside that you’d think we’d still be raring to go, but I’ve noticed a little bit of lethargy when it comes to making plans now that the initial hype has vanished, especially for plans made well in advance. Surely the novelty isn’t already starting to wear off?