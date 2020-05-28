Why? I think it’s got something to do with the process of acceptance I’ve been going through over the last couple of weeks. While I’ve understood the severity of the situation throughout the lockdown period, I think it’s only just hit me how long it might take before normal life actually resumes. Facing so much uncertainty is taking its toll on my mental health, in small ways I’m only just starting to understand. The sense of insecurity this uncertainty has created has triggered a need to cling on to the people around me – to try and “prove” my worth in a world where everything else feels so out of control.

As lockdown eases and people begin to rebuild their own versions of “normal,” I’m also worried about being ‘left behind’ because I haven’t got a million socially distanced meetups planned over the next week. Having moved home to spend lockdown with my parents, I’ve found myself isolated from most of my friends – and the idea I might not see many of them for a while is making me worry that I won’t have any friends to meet up with when life does go back to normal. I know it’s silly – most of my friends aren’t living near each other right now and there’s definitely no expectation to travel to see them – but seeing people on social media going on socially distanced walks and drinking with their friends in the park is giving me serious FOMO.