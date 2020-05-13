In the days following the start of the coronavirus lockdown on 23 March, most of us would have done anything to return to normal. We dreamt about pub gardens and visits to Pret on a lunchbreak became our idea of heaven. “We never realised how good we had it,” we’d say as we enjoyed the novelty of Zoom drinks and virtual pub quizzes. “I can’t wait until this is all over”.

Seven weeks later, a lot has changed. Today (13 May) we’re seeing the first signs of “normality” return to our streets, as some people begin to go back to work and restrictions on exercise are lifted. It’ll probably be a while before we get pubs back, but for the first time in ages, there’s an attempt to restore some of our pre-pandemic life.