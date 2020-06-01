“Encourage open communication with your friends about this and about their healthy boundaries so that you can each feel your voices are heard and that your unique emotional needs are valid, even if they are not the same,” Scott says. “Boundaries are not about conflict or disagreeing – they are about respecting and appreciating difference. If you establish this type of communication then it will be a less awkward conversation if you want to say no to something.”

Of course, one of the biggest worries people have about having these kinds of difficult conversations with their friends is the fear that they might offend them. It’s understandable to feel this way – after all, no one wants to upset the people closest to them – but, as Scott stresses, it’s still important to take some time to consider why you’re worried they might be offended.

“Check in with yourself,” she says. “Are you getting caught up in some old dynamics from your past where you have felt responsible for the happiness of others or have had difficult reactions from someone you cared about?