It’s undeniable that the lifting of lockdown has divided opinions. While some people think it’s still way too early to be lifting restrictions and returning to normality, others are concerned about the economic impact of extending it any further.

As attitudes towards the government’s response to coronavirus shift and more people come to terms with the reality of a ‘new normal’, the more unified front of the primary stages of lockdown seems to be dissipating.

In fact, according to new analysis from King’s College London, this division of opinion becomes more obvious as lockdown continues to ease.