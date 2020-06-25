Some, desperately lonely in lockdown, will be keen to meet up with friends for a chat. Others will want to continue shielding. Some will want to, have to, go back to work. Others will be lucky enough to continue working from home. Some will want to take their kids to the zoo, or an amusement park, or the cinema. Others might prefer to stick to board games and paddling pools at home. Some will want to go on holiday with the loved ones they’ve missed. Others will want to postpone all trips until next year. Some might want to host a BBQ. Others, for whatever reason, may prefer to decline that BBQ invite. Some might suggest meeting up in town. Others might wish to stay away from crowds for the time being. Some will want to toast the end of the virus with a pint at their local. And others may prefer to stick to a chilled glass of wine at home.

All of the above is OK. Say it with me: all of the above is OK. And we need to remember to not just respect people’s choices, but be kind, too. After all, this pandemic is entirely unprecedented territory: nobody knows how best to cope, nobody knows how best to deal with things. And everyone is struggling, albeit in different ways: remember, everything is relative.