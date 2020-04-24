That probably helps to explain why I take photos of just about every meal I cook and takeaway I order, even if it’s just a crisp sandwich! Yes, I have become the person no one wants to be. But it’s my way of striking up a conversation with friends and followers, of saying “this represents what kind of mood I’m in right now – how are you?” They reply saying how delicious it looks, or telling me what they’re having for dinner.

Of course, I’ve learned not to post them all on my Instagram Stories. Instead, I’ll sometimes send them to my mum. I can tell she’s fed up of receiving them though because she only ever replies with a thumbs-up emoji.

I know that in the grand scheme of things, this is a very first-world problem. But for anyone else who has fallen out of love with food at the moment, I hear ya. My plan is to dig deep and try out some exciting new recipes or find some comfort with some fuss-free classics (hello jacket potato). Eating on the phone can usually be considered rude but, in these unprecedented times, I see nothing wrong in chomping away while catching up with a pal on Zoom as if you were in Pizza Express. And I have found that sitting down with the radio on can sometimes help.

And if you want to continue posting food photos, I’m right there with you.