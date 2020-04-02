I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent the last couple of weeks riding a rollercoaster of emotions. One moment I’ll be full of energy and making to-do lists for my to-do lists, and the next, I’ll be curled up on the floor staring at the ceiling as my mind tries to comprehend all the information it’s consumed over the previous 24 hours.

But among all of the ups and downs I’ve experienced throughout the lockdown period so far, there’s one crucial stage I have not yet reached: bread baking.

By the looks of my social media feed, I am one of the rare few spared by this sudden obsession: a scroll through my Instagram feed is now akin to a trip to my local bakery as friends show off their sourdough starters and perfectly baked loaves.