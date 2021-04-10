After so long stuck inside, a lot of us have vowed that we’ll never say no to plans again. That this is the summer of living our best lives. But alongside the excitement of actually having places to go, there is a growing anxiety about exactly how we’re going to afford all of this.

Because, naturally, a big summer of fun will come with a big price tag. Even this early into the year, if I went through with every plan being tentatively made in my group chats, I’d literally be spending thousands ⁠– thousands that I don’t have to spare.