I continue to try give some encouragement, but I fully understand where my old pal is coming from. My passion is writing, and I’m lucky enough not to have been furloughed from the job that requires me to flex this muscle. But I massively relate to the loss of identity in social groups.

I recently reframed loads of photos to remind myself that I have brilliant buddies who I travel the world and drink too many overpriced cocktails with. I match with people I’m not that interested in on Hinge just to prove that I’m still in the dating game. I put on lipstick and pick out bright springtime clothes so that I feel like the woman I am. Heck, I cut in a fringe the other night with a pair of nail scissors because I can only describe my hair as “a mop” right now.

But then of course, there are many days where I just think “what’s the point? There’s nobody here to see me in all my glory”. I can’t quickly bounce off my friends’ jokes over Zoom, I wouldn’t be able to let my personality shine over an awkward virtual date, and I just feel silly sitting in my living room with winged-strokes of eyeliner on. “All dressed up and nowhere to go,” as the saying goes.