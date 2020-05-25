Another important part of this process is learning to trade external control for an internal sense of trust. We’re living through this huge tidal wave of uncertainty right now. Your instinct may be to plough right on and stay as busy as possible to regain some semblance of control over the situation.

But again, pausing to listen to what you’re thinking about, and rooting out the source of your fear, can be a more helpful way forward.

“When we can slow down enough to ask ourselves, ‘what do I *actually* need in this moment?’, we create an opportunity to meet our needs instead of continue doing what we *think* we need but isn’t actually serving or supporting us,” says therapist Lisa Olivera in a recent and insightful post on Instagram.

For example, you might think you need self-improvement, when what you actually need is self-acceptance. And what you think you need to fix (your negative inner voice, for example), you instead need to simply be with.