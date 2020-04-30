Don’t get me wrong, these optimistic thoughts are quickly followed by pangs of guilt and fear. I even think that something bad is going to happen to me just for daring to be happy in that moment. And regardless of what mood I’ve been in all day, I go to bed every night wondering if this will be the last peaceful (-ish) night’s sleep I’ll have. Just writing that has taken me back into a panic state.

I talked to my colleagues about this in our virtual morning meeting, and it sounds like we’re all feeling differently about the future.

Junior digital writer Lauren Gaell said she doesn’t tend to think about beyond tomorrow, explaining: “I’m not worrying too much about the future at the moment – in fact, I’m not even thinking about it. I’m worried about the people I love getting sick, that’s for sure, but I’m not too worried about when this lockdown will end. I know the future is out of my control – for now, I’m just taking every day as it comes.”