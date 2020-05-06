I moved to Barcelona last year after eight years of living a typically London (read: fast-paced and often gruelling) lifestyle. It had always been an ambition of mine to live abroad in a thriving, cosmopolitan city and then an opportunity came up at work to open an office in Barcelona. In my eyes, there was nothing to lose.

From the moment I first touched down, last March, I could feel how magical it was. I moved in with a group of new friends, settled into my office and adapted to my new Spanish way of life with great ease (trust me, the city makes it easy to enjoy every moment). I found the perfect balance of working hard during the day, drinking wine in the warm evenings and spending weekends at the beach.

But the mood across the city started to shift 10 months in and, when my flatmates and I reconvened in January after spending time with our families over the festive season, it became obvious why. One of my flatmates, who lives in China, told us about a deadly virus in a small town called Wuhan in her native country. She said it was similar to the SARS virus. I was quite young when the SARS virus happened so at first I didn’t fully understand the severity of it.