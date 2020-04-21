So what’s going on here? Why are these childhood behaviours and feelings creeping back into us? And what does it mean for people who have really serious traumas from their past?

Trauma specialist and psychotherapist Lucinda Gordon-Lennox outlines trauma as when:

1. We have lost our sense of safety (which many of us have, economically, politically and socially).

2. We experience a loss of predictability, which we all need as humans in order to function (some of us have lost jobs, our daytime routines have changed we don’t know when lockdown will end, and we don’t know what the world will look like afterwards).

3. We lose our sense of purpose – perhaps through job loss, or routine change.

4. We experience a loss of connection – we are in lockdown.

5. We have a loss of mobility – many of us are not able to move around or be as active as we like.