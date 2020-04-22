A year ago, my family got a dog for the first time in my life. Over the last year, I’ve spent many a weekend going on long walks on the beach and throwing balls for him in the garden.

My dog’s name is Marlowe. He’s a one-year-old apricot cockapoo who has way too much energy (anyone with a poodle-mix will know what I’m talking about). He’s inquisitive, extremely cheeky and up for anything – his favourite place is the beach, and he’s a stickler for a tummy rub. He answers to various names, including (but not limited to): Mar Bear, Mars Bar, Angel Boy and Little Man.

He is, to put it simply, an angel. As anyone who knows me will tell you, I’m obsessed with him; if anyone dared to tell him he wasn’t a good boy, I’d probably fight them (joking…Kind of).