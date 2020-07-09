“As an extrovert, I lost my sense of self in lockdown”

Lockdown restrictions recently turned a corner when on 4 July bars, pubs and restaurants opened to the public again. This is, hopefully, a sign that restrictions will continue to loosen and I’ll begin to get some parts of my old life back. Although this is something I’m desperate for, there’s a nagging voice in my head that’s telling me now my confidence has been toppled, will I be the same around my friends as I was before? Will I be enjoyable company or have I lost my social skills?

Psychologist Dr Martina Paglia, reminds us to remember that “feelings are temporary”, though.

Speaking to Stylist.co.uk, she explains: “We have spent the past 4 months at home in our collective effort to save lives, and as a result one of the feelings most of us are experiencing during this pandemic is loneliness and isolation.

“Most of us feel lonely from time to time and this is usually ok. Remember that joining in with others usually means they dissipate and decrease in intensity and frequency.”

Paglia recommends those who are feeling affected by the months of isolation to use the tools we have at our disposal, such as social media, texts and calls, to stay in contact with those you love but also, talking about how you feel.

“A lot of the times when we feel lonely and disconnected we tend to bottle feelings up. We may worry that others have too much on their plate and therefore would rather not listen to our worries, or we may worry that we’ll feel exposed and judged by others,” she continues.

“If any of these worries feel just like you, try to select a couple of people whom you trust deeply and share with them how you are feeling right now. Most of the time having someone there sitting with our worries and loneliness is of great help because it increases intimacy with one another.”