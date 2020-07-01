The problem? Staying quiet about our mental health doesn’t only make things harder to deal with in the short term – it can make things significantly harder in the long term, too, says Pablo Vandenabeele, clinical director for mental health at Bupa UK Insurance.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that this has been a really tough period for our mental health,” he says. “High levels of anxiety and depression have been reported while the country has been in lockdown, and as we remain in a period of uncertainty and change, mental health professionals expect these issues to continue. But it’s extremely concerning to see that so many people don’t feel that they can come forward to discuss their symptoms – either with friends or family or with a health professional.”

Vandenabeele continues: “We can’t simply wait and hope these issues will pass. Early diagnosis is so important for improving outcomes, and with the number of services and resources available people shouldn’t suffer in silence or think that nothing can be done.”