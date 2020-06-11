When Boris Johnson first announced the UK would be going into lockdown on 23 March, it was hard to imagine what the next day would look like, let alone the next three months. For most of us, the idea that lockdown would last way into June, and the fact that “normality” would still be some way off, would have been too much to handle. But here we are, 80 days later.

Looking back, it feels weird to remember how novel everything was when lockdown first started – how exciting it felt to be working from home and the fun we had hosting Zoom drinks and virtual pub quizzes.