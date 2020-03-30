Essentially, saying “no” to that new digital hangout request – rather than “go on then, just one more won’t hurt” – may have a huge impact on your sense of wellbeing. And, by setting and adhering to our priorities and convictions, “no” becomes a lot easier to say: in fact, almost all feelings of guilt will go out the window because, when we’re keeping promises to ourselves, we realise we’re making the right decision.

Of course, there is a fine line between following our convictions and using them as an excuse to be self-focused. Don’t turn down every request or opportunity: do make time to speak to vulnerable or elderly loved ones, do partake in Zoom conference calls with friends and family, and don’t reject every single call request out of hand: it’s genuinely good for us to stay connected. Indeed, studies have repeatedly shown that those who call rather than just message are flooded with oxytocin, AKA the love hormone, upon hearing their pal’s voice, which in turn causes stress hormones to decrease.

But, with all these caveats in place, don’t be afraid to tell friends and family that you’ll call them back. That now isn’t the right time. That you really need a little bit of a mental breather. We can’t all be switched on and available at all times, after all: just like our phones themselves, we need time to recharge.

Don’t deny yourself that opportunity. Please.