“Lockdown is nearly over and yet WhatsApp has never felt more draining”

In the month that marks a year of going in and out of lockdowns, we finally have something to feel positive about. After all, the vaccine is being rolled out across the country, according to Boris Johnson’s roadmap we could be able to enjoy a meal with friends outdoors from 12 April and, hey, it’s all in time for spring.

But, even though we’re so close to the end, why do I feel more drained than ever? Shouldn’t this be the time for optimism, excitement and making bucket lists for summer?

I’ve felt a strain on my relationships throughout the pandemic; from finding a new balance in chatting with friends who have been on furlough, to feeling like I’ve forgotten how to socialise.