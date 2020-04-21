Sarah Biddlecombe, digital commissioning editor

Relationship length: 6 months

“My boyfriend and I had been together for just under six months when the UK lockdown was announced, and at first I wasn’t too worried about the impact the time apart might have on our relationship. Three weeks seemed like a pretty short amount of time – the year itself already seemed to be flying by, so a quick 21-day stint apart didn’t seem like too much of an ordeal. He already had a two week long holiday to San Francisco booked during that time anyway, so I knew that with or without the lockdown, we’d have 14 days apart. What was another week on top of that?

“Except, we’re now in week six of lockdown, and I don’t have much confidence that it’s going to end anytime soon.