Confession time? Those first few days were absolute hell. Dennis peed all over our living room floor almost immediately, and then proceeded to do so every couple of hours until we’d finally managed to teach him that the garden was his toilet. He cried when we went upstairs to bed that night, as he was unsure of his surroundings, and so we sleepily came back down and sat alongside him until the wee hours. And my partner and I, too, couldn’t ever take him for a walk together, as lockdown rules meant that we were only allowed to exercise once per day: I took him out in the mornings, and he took him out in the evenings.

Despite all of this, though, lockdown also proved to be the ideal time to adopt a dog. We were both able to stay home and help settle him. We didn’t have to worry about family and friends rushing around too soon to meet the newest member of our family (animal shelters advise you don’t introduce your rescue dog to lots of new people in the first few weeks of getting him).

And, when my partner went back to work, I had company in the form of a cheeky lurcher who pretty much constantly wants to know what I’m up to.