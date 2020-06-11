This week’s episode of Working from Home with Stylist is available to download and listen to now. Here’s what to expect.

As lockdown restrictions start to ease, episode number 10, which has just been released, is the last one of the series. Here’s what happens in it…

You may also like Returning to work: people feel in the dark about what their employers’ next steps are

Lisa and Alix look back at some of the top tips shared by previous guests, including Mother Pukka founder Anna Whitehouse on the future of flexible working, chiropractor Matt Rabin’s advice on posture and career and presentation expert Russell Amerasekera’s tips for making an impact in video meetings. The hosts also discuss the psychology behind rule breaking in lockdown: do you strictly adhere to them or are you just a natural rule breaker? Apparently, most of us tend to fit into one of these two camps. So, Stylist examine the concept of rule breaking in the wider context. Alix points out that, without breaking rules, many historic changes wouldn’t have happened. However, Lisa also asserts that “so much of human success is based on our ability to follow rules”. The topic is further explored in more detail in this week’s issue of Stylist (available to download on the app).

I May Destroy actor Weruche Opia chats on the latest Working from Home with Stylist podcast.

Stylist Loves editor and cocktail aficionado Gemma Crisp also shares her favourite lockdown cocktail recipes. And I May Destroy You actor Weruche Opia explains why the hit new BBC series is such a timely watch. Listen to Working from Home with Stylist here or press play below.

Check back every week for the latest news from our podcast, and listen to it on Spotify, Acast and Apple. Click here to read more about best podcasts in town, the hottest to listen to right now and the biggest celebrity interviews going. And for those missing the print edition, a digital edition of Stylist magazine has also been made available on the Apple News+ subscription channel, with a stand-alone app launching for this week’s issue.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let's go!