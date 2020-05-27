The research is unequivocal: in life, people make us happy and healthy. Even major wellbeing players such as money, job satisfaction and staying fit are blown out of the water by the sheer feel-good factor of the connections we build around us.

One longitudinal study on the topic by Harvard researchers covering almost 80 years of data found that close relationships actively protect us from life’s difficulties and are better predictors of a happy life than IQ, social class or even genes.

On the flip side, if we lack these strong ties, it has a similar effect on our health as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. Our loved ones aren’t just nice to have: they are crucial to how we experience life.