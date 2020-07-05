Life

Is lockdown over? Twitter users are sharing the things they’ll miss about lockdown, and people are confused

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
A woman at home during the coronavirus lockdown

#ThingsIWillMissAboutLockdown may be trending on Twitter, but, as many people were quick to point out, the coronavirus pandemic still presents a very real threat.

As the UK marked 100 days in lockdown this week, it was surreal to look back on the emotional rollercoaster that has been the last four months.

With its virtual pub quizzes, Zoom meetings and endless loaves of bread, lockdown has definitely been an interesting experience. And alongside the lighter moments, the anxiety, sadness and emotional uncertainty we’ve all faced made those 100 days unlike anything any of us have experienced before.

It makes sense then that, as lockdown eases further in England this weekend and pubs, restaurants and hotels reopen, people across the country paused to take stock of what they’ll miss about lockdown now some semblance of normality is beginning to return to the streets. 

You may also like

New lockdown rules: why the emotional rollercoaster to this “new normal” shouldn’t be forgotten

Using the hashtag #ThingsIWillMissAboutLockdown, Twitter users took the chance to reflect on the little things they appreciated during the lockdown period. 

From the novelty of clean, empty streets to the ability to slow down and take a step back from the busy nature of everyday life, it seems many people aren’t so keen to see life return to ‘normal’ after the pandemic is over.

“Having the perfect excuse not to leave the house,” read one response.

“More sleep,” added another, alongside a perfectly placed GIF of Sleeping Beauty.

“Being able to hear and enjoy the sounds of nature without them being drowned out by the sounds of modern living,” read another response.

And one user simply added: “Clean streets.”

Reflecting on the lessons we learnt in lockdown – and thinking about how we want to take the things we learnt and appreciated into the future – is, of course, great. For many people, lockdown has provided them the chance to re-evaluate their life choices and work out what’s important to them.

However, as other people were quick to point out, there’s a glaring problem with the #ThingsIWillMissAboutLockdown hashtag – the lockdown (and underlying threat of coronavirus) is far from over.  

“Did I miss the memo about lockdown being over,” read one response. “#AskingForAFriend.”

“Um, I’m as excited for lockdown to end as the next guy, but why is #ThingsIWillMissAboutLockdown trending?” added another. “You know it’s not over yet, right?”

Although many of the restrictions we faced in the early days of lockdown have now been lifted, it’s important to remember that the threat posed by coronavirus is still far from over. 

The lockdown restrictions which are still in place – such as social distancing rules, restrictions on the number of people you can meet and health and safety measures in public places – are still there for a reason, and it’s vital that we remember that as we reflect on the past 100 days.  

You may also like

Coronavirus restrictions are lifting, but the pandemic isn’t over just because we’re bored of it

As Stylist’s Kayleigh Dray aptly put it: “Yes, we’re all bored of lockdown. We’re all ready to be released from our homes. We all want to get back to normal, whatever ‘normal’ looks like. But we need to remember that the virus is still around. That many are still being advised to shield until August. That Covid-19 is no less deadly or infectious than at the start of 2020.”

By all means, reflect on the things you’ll miss about lockdown, and what habits you want to carry through to post-pandemic life. But don’t forget that the threat posed by the pandemic is far from over. 

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Life

The pandemic isn’t over just because we’re bored of it

We might be able to go to the pub, but that doesn’t mean we’ve beaten coronavirus.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Opinion

“Feeling overwhelmed after Boris Johnson’s latest lockdown announcement? Me too”

Widespread changes to the current lockdown rules will come into place in England on 4 July.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

“I’m not ready to go to the pub yet – so why am I feeling so much FOMO?”

As lockdown eases, it feels strange to take things at a different pace, says Stylist’s Lauren Geall.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Yes, we’re all doing lockdown differently now – but let’s resist turning on each other

Some of us are staying indoors, some of us are hitting the parks, and some of us can’t wait to get back to the pub. No wonder tensions are sky-high, eh?

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

There are 3 different types of people as lockdown eases. Which one are you?

New analysis by King’s College London has revealed some surprising results.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published