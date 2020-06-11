“I need post-breakup moral support from my best pal”

Lana, who split up with her fiance just before lockdown, is also going to stay with her mate: “I’ve been feeling quite lonely living on my own, especially after being used to spending every waking minute with someone when I was in the relationship.

“But I am strictly off dating for a while. When I heard the news about the support bubble, I knew immediately that it would have to be my best friend Amy so I can at least feel a little more ‘normal’ and have that moral support.”

“I feel guilty for choosing a fling over my mum and mates”

Leanne has missed her family more than anything during lockdown, but that doesn’t mean she’s picking them for her bubble: “My mum, who lives on her own in another city, excitedly messaged me after the announcement to say one of us could perhaps visit the other. I felt awful because the first person I actually thought of was the guy I’ve been virtually and social-distance dating. It’s pretty confusing because I’ve been wanting to hug my mum all this time, but I’m at the point where I just want a bit of a romantic thrill, and some physical contact (wink, wink): is that so bad?!”