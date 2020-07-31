Today (31 July) is going to be the hottest day of the year so far. With restaurants, bars and pubs now back in swing, they will no doubt be busy over the sunny weekend, as people in England try to resume summer in this new normal.

But last night it was announced that parts of northern England are to go back under stricter lockdown restrictions with immediate effect, following spikes in local coronavirus cases – a stark reminder that we are still very much in a pandemic.