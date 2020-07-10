Does this mean, then, that I should get out and enjoy myself while I have the chance? Give into my desperate need for IRL interaction with other human beings, come hell or high water? Do my bit to boost the economy out of a terrible slump? Go on holiday, enjoy a pint at the pub, have a big slap-up meal at my favourite restaurant (all while wearing a face mask, obviously), just in case the country is rammed unceremoniously back into lockdown for Christmas?

Or should I stay indoors? Practice the common sense we’ve all been urged to use? Do my best to help “ensure the peak isn’t so much that it overburdens the healthcare system”?

I guess the trick here is that there is no right answer for anyone: we have to do what feels best for us as individuals. But, when we do feel ready to head back into the big wide world (and we’ll all have to, at some point), we must remember one very important thing: the world is not back to normal.

As reported by the BBC, the virus is still around and it is “no less deadly or infectious” than at the start of 2020. Only around 5% of people in the UK are thought to have been infected so far. And there is no guarantee they are all immune.

With that in mind, then, some things to remember:

wear face coverings

wash your hands

use the trackers provided

follow social distancing guidelines

avoid crowded areas, wherever possible

stay indoors if you’re not feeling well

meet up with friends in open spaces, if you can

use your common sense at all times

These are our limbo guidelines. They’re not much, I suppose, but they’re the best we have. So let’s be sure to use them over the next few weeks, yeah? Because, hopefully, doing so may just help to ease the impact of that much-anticipated second wave.