Lockdown has, quite frankly, lost its sheen. The novelty is over, even if social distancing rules remain in place, as people all across the country find new ways to navigate the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Many are hopping on bikes and buses in order to meet up with friends for an IRL catch-up from 2m apart. Some lucky sods, able to drive and with cars at their disposal, are taking longer trips to visit loved ones or beaches and beauty spots.

Then there are those who, like myself, are still working full-time from home. We are undeniably lucky, of course: unlike so many others, we are able to remain indoors and shield ourselves from the novel coronavirus. But what of those who can’t drive? Who have, ever since losing a very dear friend in a cycling accident, been far too terrified to take a bike out on the road? Who, if they fancied visiting a loved one, would be required to take the sort of non-essential 1.5 hour train journey (with a minimum of two changes) that Boris Johnson has advised against? Who find themselves at least – at least – a four-hour walk from anyone they know? Who can’t bring themselves to force pals into yet another pointless WhatsApp conversation in order to while the hours away?

Who feels… well, who feels pretty bloody isolated right about now?