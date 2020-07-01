Continuing with the drive-in trend, a drive-in musical is coming to London.

Six the Musical is the first West End show to put on a string of UK performances for drive-in audiences throughout the summer, with a set of eight shows taking place in London.

The fact that there are only six cast members means the production can take place while following social distancing guidelines.

The show will be performed as part of Utilita Live from the Drive-In line-up. There will be a state-of-the-art outdoor stage with an “arena feel” and an audience of 300 cars. People can park up and then picnic and party around their car within a safe distance from other drive-in goers.