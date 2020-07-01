London events 2020: a drive in-musical is coming this summer (yes, really)
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Stage productions are finding new ways to reach audiences while the theatres remain shut – and the “drive-in musical” actually sounds really fun. Here’s everything we know about it.
For most of us, 2020 is a total write-off. Holidays, birthday celebrations, weddings and festivals have all been cancelled or rearranged because of coronavirus. While we of course must do what we possibly can to minimise the spread of Covid-19, there’s no denying that having to put all plans on hold for the foreseeable future sucks.
However, as lockdown starts to ease, we are starting to see a bit more freedom. From 4 July, people will be able to visit cinemas, bars, pubs and restaurants. The “drive-in” is also making a resurgence, with a series of music gigs, cinemas and comedy shows playing.
Sadly, it’s still not known when and how theatres will reopen. But for anyone who’s missing seeing live stage performances in London, we’ve got some exciting news for you.
Continuing with the drive-in trend, a drive-in musical is coming to London.
Six the Musical is the first West End show to put on a string of UK performances for drive-in audiences throughout the summer, with a set of eight shows taking place in London.
The fact that there are only six cast members means the production can take place while following social distancing guidelines.
The show will be performed as part of Utilita Live from the Drive-In line-up. There will be a state-of-the-art outdoor stage with an “arena feel” and an audience of 300 cars. People can park up and then picnic and party around their car within a safe distance from other drive-in goers.
Performances will take place at Colesdale Farm, just beyond Enfield, from Tuesday 8 September to Saturday 12 September. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website from Friday 3 July.
What is Six the Musical about?
Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow debuted the musical at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, which gives a modern retelling of “the six wives” of Henry VIII through a pop concert-inspired show.
The diverse cast tell their own stories, proving they are more than “just one word in a stupid rhyme”. The score boasts some seriously catchy songs: think Greensleeves, but with an electronica remix (yeah, literally).
It’s very funny and fast-paced but some serious feminist issues, some of which are still relevant today, are addressed in the lyrics – making this such a must-see performance.
Maybe summer won’t be a total disappointment after all?
Images: Six the Musical, Kevin Wilson PR