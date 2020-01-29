The stalk is long. The body is golden. Tufts of grass surround it, but we can see the earthy roots burrowed deep into the ground – this mushroom is begging to be picked. The watercolour painting above, Hygrophorus Puniceus, is, surprisingly, by the writer Beatrix Potter and is just one of the works by 40 artists, designers and musicians that appear in Mushrooms: The Art, Design And Future Of Fungi, opening at Somerset House on 30 January.

Francesca Gavin, the exhibition’s curator, found herself drawn to depictions of mushrooms after seeing them so often while she was looking at art. “There was this wave of artworks that were using them as a motif. I wanted to work out why this was,” she explains.

It turns out mushrooms have a long history in art. Think of Japanese artist Takashi Murakami’s large, colourful paintings where fungi come alive with eyes. (Somerset House has obtained rare drawings of these in progress.) In Cy Twombly’s series of prints, the mushroom appears over and over in childlike doodles, detailed sketches and photographs. Potter’s collection included over 300 illustrations of mushrooms and fungi, which formed a significant contribution to the study of natural history and are used by mycologists today.