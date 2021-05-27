Is there a reason why pubs and bars seem to be closing relatively early despite there being no curfew at the moment?

It’s difficult for businesses at the moment because many of them aren’t operating on a profit. Tables are much more spaced apart and there are fewer in the room – that’s the right thing to do for social-distancing but it puts pressure on businesses. I think a lot of them are being super cautious, waiting and seeing how it all goes, because it’s only been a couple of weeks since they reopened. There’s also a shortage of skilled workers within hospitality, which might add to earlier closures.

But I have to say that I’m very pleased that the curfew was abolished and hasn’t come back – that’s something the Mayor and I strongly campaigned against.

And what about women’s safety? If we’re going to be out later and more often, what is being done to ensure that women can do this safely?

This is absolutely crucial. The safety of women and girls is a priority for me – I’m a woman who’s always worked at night since I was a teenager. One of the things that, unfortunately, has recently been brought into very sharp focus is that too often too many women feel unsafe when they’re travelling, working or going out at night. It’s important for people to know that this is a safe city but [we also know] that people are feeling unsafe – and that is unacceptable.

We have done a lot of work to intervene and prevent male violence against women and girls, to help remove that threat of dangerous individuals and tackle misogynistic attitudes. I think if we want to truly fix the problem we need to see a fundamental culture shift, and this has to start with us being really upfront and honest, saying it like it is. It’s not incumbent on women to change our behaviour; it’s incumbent on men to change their behaviour.

One of the ways I’ve tried to tackle this is with the Women’s Night Safety Charter, which I worked on with the Mayor. It’s part of the Violence Against Women and Girls strategy and London’s commitment to the UN’s Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces initiative (which means we are linked with other global cities that are focused on doing the same).

The idea is that we ask organisations that operate at night to make a set of simple pledges, from nominating a champion in the organisation to actively promote women’s safety at night, through to training staff to ensure that all women who report are believed, and to encourage reporting by victims and bystanders. We’re also focusing on redesigning public spaces and work spaces that make them safer for women.