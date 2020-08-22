Life

An outdoor float-in cinema is coming to London’s waters this summer

Hollie Richardson
Outdoor cinemas in London.

Looking for the best outdoor cinemas in London? The new float-in cinema might just pique your interest.

The pandemic means we’re still finding new ways of having fun while following social distancing guidelines.

Theatre venues are looking at how to operate in order to safely reopen, including Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Bars and restaurants have been running the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme to get back on track. And we’ve seen a resurgence of outdoor cinemas and drive-in cinemas. There’s even been a socially distanced festival!

Now, we can add float-in cinemas to the list…

The Openaire Float-In Cinema is a collaboration between Openaire, Merchant Square and GoBoat. 

Films are shown on a six-by-three-metre LED screen at Merchant Square in Paddington Basin (audio is provided via wireless headphones), which you can watch from a rented boat.

The 16 boats – which you pick up from Little Venice –seat up to eight people each, with prices ranging from £200 to £250 per boat depending on the number of people aboard. 

For a cheaper option, you can stay on land and pay £15 for a deckchair ticket. 

Openaire Cinema
London's first float-in cinema is here.

Film start times are at 4.45pm and 8.15pm on screening days.

They include: Mrs Doubtfire, A Star is Born, Titanic, The Lion King, Bridesmaids, Rocket Man, The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing.

Find a full list on the Openaire cinema website.

If you want to find a few more open air cinema options, we’ve rounded up some of the best ones in London.

Open air cinemas in London

  • Drive-in Film Club, Alexandra Palace

    Drive in Film Club is taking place in the grounds of Ally Pally throughout the rest of August and September with three film screenings a day at weekends and two during the week. 

    They’ve got roller-skating waiters delivering your food, plus a panoramic new beer garden nearby. 

    Films include: Grease, Toy Story, The Goonies, Up, ET and Aladdin.

    Tickets are £27.50 per car for for 2pm and 5pm screenings, £29.50 per car for 8pm screenings. 

    Get tickets

  • Summer Showtime, Battersea Station

    Taking place on the Grade II*-listed Coaling Jetty with amazing views of the River Thames and Battersea Power Station, Summer Showtime will run from Friday 21 August - Sunday 20 September. 

    The open-air event will feature performances from The Turbine Theatre and screening’s from boutique cinema operator, Archlight Cinema, both of which can usually be found under the iconic railway arches in Circus West Village. 

    Films include: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Rear Window, Stand By Me, A Star Is Born, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

    Tickets for two people star at £27, or you can spend more for a pitch with deckchairs.

    Get tickets

  • The Luna Cinema, Dulwich Park

    The Luna Cinema has been making its way around various beautiful London spots (the Old Royl Naval College is pictured above), and it will be coming to Dulwich Park in south London between 16 - 20 September. 

    Viewings start at 7:30pm each evening. Films include: Joker, Jojo Rabbit, Pretty Woman, Rocket Man and The Greatest Showman

    Tickets start at £35 for two seat pitches.

    Get tickets

Images: Getty, Openaire Cinema

