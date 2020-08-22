An outdoor float-in cinema is coming to London’s waters this summer

The Openaire Float-In Cinema is a collaboration between Openaire, Merchant Square and GoBoat.

Films are shown on a six-by-three-metre LED screen at Merchant Square in Paddington Basin (audio is provided via wireless headphones), which you can watch from a rented boat.

The 16 boats – which you pick up from Little Venice –seat up to eight people each, with prices ranging from £200 to £250 per boat depending on the number of people aboard.

For a cheaper option, you can stay on land and pay £15 for a deckchair ticket.