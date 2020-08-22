An outdoor float-in cinema is coming to London’s waters this summer
Looking for the best outdoor cinemas in London? The new float-in cinema might just pique your interest.
The pandemic means we’re still finding new ways of having fun while following social distancing guidelines.
Theatre venues are looking at how to operate in order to safely reopen, including Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Bars and restaurants have been running the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme to get back on track. And we’ve seen a resurgence of outdoor cinemas and drive-in cinemas. There’s even been a socially distanced festival!
Now, we can add float-in cinemas to the list…
The Openaire Float-In Cinema is a collaboration between Openaire, Merchant Square and GoBoat.
Films are shown on a six-by-three-metre LED screen at Merchant Square in Paddington Basin (audio is provided via wireless headphones), which you can watch from a rented boat.
The 16 boats – which you pick up from Little Venice –seat up to eight people each, with prices ranging from £200 to £250 per boat depending on the number of people aboard.
For a cheaper option, you can stay on land and pay £15 for a deckchair ticket.
Film start times are at 4.45pm and 8.15pm on screening days.
They include: Mrs Doubtfire, A Star is Born, Titanic, The Lion King, Bridesmaids, Rocket Man, The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing.
If you want to find a few more open air cinema options, we’ve rounded up some of the best ones in London.
