In another TikTok, Leah checked out a one-bedroom flat in Battersea that cost £1,850 a month.

While she says she liked the flat, the influencer felt it was a “glorified studio”. “It was a bit small, but I felt like for the price of £1,850, my rent at the moment for a two-bed is less than that, so it felt like I was downgrading in size but paying more rent, which made no sense.”

Leah also shared a video of another flat she put an offer in for, but it was once again rejected. This time she was grateful after acknowledging that the flat had a few shortcomings.

“It was very modern, well done, but very small and had no storage. It didn’t have free parking, so I’d have to pay for extra parking. All in all, I’m happy my offer wasn’t accepted.”

Leah explained that the person who ended up taking the property put down that they’d be willing to stay for three-to-four years, whereas she had requested two years with a one-year break clause.

“It was a blessing in disguise, but I think I was just really desperate because I was initially given only two months to move out of my flat and I saw this flat in the last week,” she said.