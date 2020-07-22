After four long months of lockdown, there’s a lot of excitement around the re-opening of some of London’s most-loved restaurants. Once again we’ll have a place to meet friends, eat, drink and be merry.

While this is cause for celebration, safety is still at the forefront of our minds. This means that we’re keen to prioritise dining at restaurants with outside areas, with plenty of space where we know we can social distance.

If you’ve been looking forward to booking yourself a dinner date with your best friends but are now unsure of where is open, welcoming customers and, most importantly, is safe – we’ve created a nifty guide of the best al fresco restaurants in London for outdoor dining.