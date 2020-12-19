With news this afternoon that London and the South East of England will enter tier four from midnight tonight, millions of people face the prospect of a cancelled Christmas.

Though the move is necessary to curb the spread of coronavirus, this comes a major blow for everyone who’s planned their festive bubbles for the now-scrapped period of lockdown easing. Indoor socialising is now entirely banned for areas in tier 4, while for the rest of England, Scotland and Wales, households can mix for one day only – Christmas itself.