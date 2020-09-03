“I felt trapped by an unhealthy work-life balance – here’s how I changed path”

Four years ago I left my life in London and returned to my childhood base of the Stroud valley countryside in Gloucestershire – but this is no clichéd tale of making homemade jam or skipping merrily off into a wisteria-clad sunset.

I actually found the move quite difficult and yearned for weird things like the background hum of late-night London buses, or elbowing my way through rush-hour crowds on Hungerford Bridge.

When it finally arrived, my big “aha” moment from moving to the country did not lie, as I expected it to, in the romance of rural life (the air! the greenery! the cows!). Instead, my wake-up call was rooted firmly in the sobering field of finance.