Dream job alert: London Zoo is looking for volunteers
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Calling all animal lovers with some spare time in lockdown: London Zoo has an opportunity for you…
Lockdown has forced most of us to reassess the way we work: from a future of flexible working, to the potential four-day working week and making complete career changes. For people who are still on furlough, it’s also been a time to take up volunteering or work on personal projects. But if you’re looking for something completely different to try, London Zoo has an opportunity that you might just be interesting in applying for – especially if you’re an animal lover.
London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo are looking for an “army of volunteers” to help get back to full strength after the challenge of being closed for three months.
Perfect for people who are on furlough, volunteers need to commit to at least half a day each fortnight, helping to assist zoo visitors as they make their way around the zoo via modified trails.
Volunteers will gain invaluable work experience in customer service, get the chance to learn about wildlife, work as a team and experience first-hand how the leisure and tourism sector is operating in a post-lockdown world.
Volunteer manager Rhiannon Green explains: “We are delighted to have the zoos open again, but we are facing operational challenges that are new to us. We know from the heart-warming response to our fundraising appeal that people really want to help us.
“For some people sparing time might be how they can help us best – especially those on furlough, or whose travel plans have been disrupted.”
She adds: “We need cheery, flexible people who can help visitors enjoy their day while respecting the measures that keep everyone safe.”
The opportunity comes weeks after Sir David Attenborough called on the public to save zoos.
“Put bluntly, the national institution is now itself at risk of extinction,” he said on behalf of the Zoological Society of London, which runs London and Whipsnad zoos.
“Without your help we could see the closure of the world’s oldest scientific zoo. A place where generations of people have forged a love of wildlife through their joyful encounters with animals.”
Since then, the zoos have reopened with social distancing measures in place. And, with the help of volunteers and fundraising, we might just be able to save properly ensure their futures.
You can donate to help save London Zoo on Just Giving.
You can apply to be a zoo stewarding volunteer on the London Zoo website.
Images: Getty