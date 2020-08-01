Dream job alert: London Zoo is looking for volunteers

London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo are looking for an “army of volunteers” to help get back to full strength after the challenge of being closed for three months.

Perfect for people who are on furlough, volunteers need to commit to at least half a day each fortnight, helping to assist zoo visitors as they make their way around the zoo via modified trails.

Volunteers will gain invaluable work experience in customer service, get the chance to learn about wildlife, work as a team and experience first-hand how the leisure and tourism sector is operating in a post-lockdown world.