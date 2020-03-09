When the clock strikes 5pm on a Friday, office workers all over the city make a mad communal dash to get to the best rooftop bars in London.

What could be more enjoyable than spending an evening looking out over unparalleled views across the capital with a summery cocktail in hand?

Catching some rays, admiring the sights and enjoying the plethora of street food and entertainment that can be found atop many of the sky-high bars and restaurants with outdoor terraces dotted around the city, it seems the only way is up for switched-on Londoners.