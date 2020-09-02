If you’ve found the transition into the ‘new normal’ a little trickier than others, chances are you’ve been left dealing with a lot of FOMO.

As lockdown restrictions have eased and friends and family members have returned to their pre-lockdown routines, those of us who have been hesitant to get back out there with them have been feeling rather left behind.

It’s great news that so many people feel comfortable getting back out and enjoying themselves after so long spent inside, but if you’re finding it difficult to do the same, it can be a pretty isolating experience.

It’s important to remember that it’s OK to feel scared or anxious about getting back to normal – the coronavirus pandemic has presented us all with a situation we’ve never experienced before, so it only makes sense that we’re all reacting in different ways. It’s also OK to take things at your own pace when you do decide to head back out again.