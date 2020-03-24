How to tell when you’re feeling lonely – and what to do about it

Amid all of the reports on social distancing, self-isolation and lockdowns, there’s one side effect of the coronavirus outbreak which tends to get a lot less coverage: the loneliness.

As a result of the government’s latest guidelines, we are now being asked to stay at home for all but essential reasons, including: shopping for necessities, once a day for exercise, medical need or providing care and travelling to and from work (if we can’t work from home). And across the country, thousands of people in the most at risk categories have been asked to stay home – and not leave – for 12 weeks or more. We are now a society of isolated individuals – staying apart to help each other, but alone nonetheless.