“The sex ban will have a negative impact on our relationship for sure,” Alicia Gray*, 24, previously told Stylist. “I’m extremely anxious and worried about when we can stay over at each other’s houses again (we’re in a long distance relationship) and this is feeding into my mood and causing me to snap at my partner more than usual.

“We’re regularly told how important intimacy is for a relationship, so now it’s not possible it is really difficult.”

As lockdown continues and long distance couples face a lot of uncertainty about when they might be able to spend time with each other again, many people are finding it harder to establish a sense of intimacy (it’s important to note that when we talk about intimacy, we don’t simply mean physical closeness – we also mean being able to feel close to someone).