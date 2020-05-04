Louis Theroux on how he’s celebrating his birthday in lockdown

Louis Theroux turns 50 in a couple of weeks. A time to celebrate with loved ones. A moment to reflect on everything he has achieved in a career in documentary making that has spanned 26 years and over 60 shows. An occasion to say cheers to a pivot into chart-topping podcast making.

Only, like everyone else born in March, April and May, Louis will be celebrating his half a decade on this earth from the comfort of his living room. “We were going to have a big party because it’s my 50th. So various save the date messages have gone out, we were going to be in a pub not far from where we live, and everyone was going to come over; I was really looking forward to it,” he exclusively tells Stylist. “So that’s been, I guess, postponed… “