Louis Theroux’s Selling Sex makes one thing clear: sex work is not a black and white subject

The conversation surrounding sex work has always been complicated.

In the UK, the act of selling sex is legal, as long as it does not involve coercion or exploitation, or create a public nuisance. But the legality of such work rarely comes into play when it comes to the vociferous debate surrounding the practice. In fact, as Louis Theroux’s new documentary proves, society’s response to sex work – and the people who do it – is as complicated as ever.

The new documentary, which explores the sex industry through the lives of three women – Victoria, Ashleigh and Caroline – is truly insightful. The film’s subjects, all of whom come from different backgrounds and have very different reasons for selling sex, are presented in a sensitive and non-judgemental way. Indeed, Theroux’s ability to stand back and let the story tell itself is more important than ever, allowing the women to speak openly about their experiences, thoughts and opinions.