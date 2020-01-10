Louis Theroux on why Selling Sex was his most challenging documentary to date

The one-hour documentary film will follow the lives of the three sex workers as Theroux explores their lives and experiences. As websites and social media open up the world of transactional sex to people who might have never previously considered it, the documentary will see Theroux explore whether selling sex can ever be a healthy way to make money.

“I’m always drawn to stories that involve ethical wrinkles – issues that are deeply felt, but are also divisive, and in which good-hearted people can come to opposite conclusions,” Theroux explains. “The debate around selling sex is exactly that kind of story. It is one of the most straightforward, yet complex interactions that can take place between two people.”

Writing in a post on Facebook, Theroux added: “Ashleigh, Caroline, and Victoria use social media and an industry website to sell sexual services and intimacy. The online technology allows them to review customers and customers to review them, much like Uber, Airbnb, Yelp, Ebay, etc.

“It’s rather surreal - users claim it makes the act of Selling Sex safer I don’t have a clip to show you, I can’t find one online. So for now I’ll just say: it was one of the most arduous films to make because of the sensitivities involved but I’m very proud of it.”