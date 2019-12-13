If that’s been bugging you ever since the film’s release in 2003, and we expect even more at this time of the year (we’ve re-watched it three times already), then you’ll be thrilled to know that the actor who played Karl, Rodrigo Santoro, has reflected on the film and on whether he thinks they would end up together in the end.

Speaking on BuzzFeed News’ morning show AM to DM, Santoro said: “I personally love the movie. It’s so well written and that’s one of the reasons that the movie’s still there and it’s one of the people’s favorites. It’s complicated, it’s complex, it’s sweet, it’s just smart, it’s fun, and it’s just a blessing to have been a part of it.”

When asked if Karl and Sarah would have been together in a sequel, he replied: “Yes. Definitely yes.”

So that’s it settled then, or is it? Well, the Stylist team aren’t all so convinced.

Lucy Robson, Stylist’s SEO manager, would argue that Karl’s bad behaviour makes him unworthy of Sarah: “There aren’t many doomed love stories that offend me quite as much as that of Sarah and hot Karl in Love Actually. Mainly because, in this case, it’s so painfully obvious that it doesn’t need to end in tragedy. Poor Laura Linney, she’s been in love with Karl for ‘two years, seven months, three days and I suppose an hour and thirty minutes.’ And according to Harry (Alan Rickman) everyone knows she wants to have ‘lots of sex and babies’ with him, including, and here’s the clincher, Karl himself.

“Hot Karl has never made a move, until the office Christmas party when he finally propositions her with ‘just one dance, before we run out of chances?’ But why? Why and how will you run out of chances, Karl? You work in the same office every day, we see you both stay late every night, often alone in the office. So really Karl, you have an abundance of opportunities to make a move, don’t you?