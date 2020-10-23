One of the richest ironies in life is our aptitude to criticise ourselves when all we need is self-empathy.

So instead of thinking “My self-esteem is low – but why do I think that?” or “I’ve got low self-esteem – but who says so, and does it matter if it’s true?” we tend to a.) blindly accept the label, and b.) beat ourselves up about it.

Without even questioning the premise of self-esteem, we leapfrog straight into judgement: “My self-esteem is bad and I need to sort it”. Which naturally – and somewhat hilariously, if you can think of it in that way – only makes everything worse.