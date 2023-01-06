While the idea that everything is down to luck may be pretty reductive, it turns out there is something to say about the power of thinking you’re a lucky person.

It’s not down to magic or some divine intervention, however; instead, taking the time to think positively about the future and what might be heading your way can force you to recognise things that you might not usually pay much attention to.

In this way, lucky girl syndrome can help us to overcome to constraints of the negativity bias – an innate way of thinking that shapes how we see the world.

“In the main, we are predisposed to think negatively – it’s a survival mechanism,” explains Geraldine Joaquim, a clinical hypnotherapist, psychotherapist and wellness coach. “However, a side-effect of this is a narrowed view of life and a head-down/eyes-on-the-pavement attitude that doesn’t equip us to see potential.